We stopped ideological infiltration, says Maharashtra minister after BJP slams nixing of camp

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: “We have stopped ideological infiltration,” said state Congress president and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat while reacting to the BJP’s charges of “ideological untouchability” over the abrupt cancellation of a residential training camp for University of Mumbai administrative officers at the pro-RSS think tank Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP).

“There are very good training institutions like the state government-run Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA) available in the state. Yet, the previous BJP government insisted for pro-RSS institutions like the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini. This is ideological infiltration and we have stopped it,” Thorat said while reacting to objections raised by senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar.

The university had organized a two-day training session for 30 administrative officers including Deputy, and Assistant Registrars at RMP campus, at Uttan near Bhayandar between January 31 and February 1. The session was terminated mid-way on Saturday even while a part of it was already completed on Friday.

“Those who organize meetings for likes of members of Raza Acadami in Mantralaya have cancelled the training session at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabidhini. This is ideological untouchability displayed by elements within this government,” Shelar had tweeted while reacting to the development. He also wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to review and cancel the decision to cancel the session.

“The training camp was regarding the laws of Mumbai University and was not an event of political nature. But, If this is how the government thinks, one should know that the chairs they are sitting now were also occupied by us who also follow the principles of Sangh Parivar,” Shelar added while speaking to the media.

Former education minister Vinod Tawde too reacted to the development. He tweeted, “Forcing University to cancel training of officers at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini is attack on Varsity autonomy. Similar training were organized at YB Chavan Centre (an NCP-controlled body) in the past. Did that mean it too was training endorsing NCP? Govt interference in such decision will kill autonomy of varsity.”

