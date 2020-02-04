Home Nation

CAA protest: NIA grills Guwahati IIT professor Arupjyoti Saikia for second time in three days

The National Investigation Agency on Monday summoned IIT-Guwahati professor Arupjyoti Saikia for questioning for second time in three days.

Published: 04th February 2020 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File | AFP)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

He was grilled for four hours allegedly in connection with the protest against the CAA on Saturday. The NIA has not disclosed the reasons behind the grilling of the 52-year-old but sources said he was called as a witness in the matter.

Saikia is a professor of history in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences.

He has research interest in economic, environmental and political history of modern Assam and is the author of some books.

Meanwhile, in a statement, a group of 42 scholars, including Ramachandra Guha, urged the NIA to treat Saikia “with the dignity and respect he deserves, and allow him to continue his professional work unimpeded.”

ALSO READ | Sedition case against activist Urvashi Chudawala, 50 others for 'anti-national' slogans at Mumbai event

“We, a group of Indian scholars and academics from across the country, write in distress and with concern with regard to the ongoing ordeal of Professor Arupjyoti Saikia. Professor Saikia is the country’s one of the most distinguished and respected historians.

The author most recently of a landmark history of the Brahmaputra River, he has also written significant works on forest and agrarian history.

For his contributions to scholarship, Professor Saikia is hugely admired, indeed venerated, in his native Assam.

He also has a very high reputation nationally and even internationally, with his scholarship recognised by a prestigious fellowship from Yale University,” the statement reads.

It added, “Professor Saikia is an adornment to the literary and intellectual world of Assam and of India. He is also an individual of high moral character; gentle, soft-spoken, and utterly non-violent. His devotion to his students at IIT Guwahati is exemplary”.

The statement said it was “deeply distressing” that a scholar of such standing, a human being of such decency, was called for intensive grilling.

Treat with respect

Group of 42 scholars, including Ramachandra Guha, urged the NIA to treat Saikia ‘with the dignity and respect’ he deserves

