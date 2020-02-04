Former Assam Speaker and sitting MLA Pranab Gogoi passes away

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Former Assam Assembly Speaker and sitting Sivasagar MLA Pranab Kumar Gogoi passed away at a Guwahati hospital on Monday night. He was suffering from age-related ailments.

Born in 1936 in Dibrugarh, the Congress veteran, who was an advocate by profession, was first elected to the Assembly in 2001.

The body will be taken to his native place Sivasagar for performance of the last rites on Tuesday. Politicians cutting across party lines have mourned the demise.

Shocked & saddened at the demise of Veteran Congress Leader Pranab Gogoi MLA, former speaker & Minister,Assam. Shared the grief of the families & prayed God for eternal peace of the departed soul. Assam will ever remember him as a dedicated Congressman, Administrator & Legislator — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) February 3, 2020

During the term of previous Congress government, he had come out with a definition of the term “Assamese”. However, some opposition parties staged a protest in the Assembly on the ground that they were not consulted.

The definition of Assamese is imperative as Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, signed in 1985 at the end of six-year-long Assam Agitation, says, “Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people”.