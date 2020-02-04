Home Nation

Gujarat police in Amritsar to join Punjab special task force in probing heroin seizure

Authorities believe that the 194 kg heroin seized by Punjab Police's Special Task Force (STF) on January 31 was part of a 300 kg consignment that they suspect reached Mandvi coast in Gujarat in 2018.

Published: 04th February 2020 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Heroin

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A two-member Gujarat Police team reached Amritsar on Tuesday to join Punjab Police for further investigations into the recent 200 kg heroin haul in the district, officials said.

Authorities believe that the 194 kg heroin seized by Punjab Police's Special Task Force (STF) on January 31 was part of a 300 kg consignment that they suspect reached Mandvi coast in Gujarat in 2018.

The recent seizure was made after the arrest of six people, including an Afghanistan national and a woman.

The STF has also named Sahil Sharma, the son of a Congress Councillor in Amritsar, in this case, according to police officials.

Sharma's name cropped up in the case after investigations revealed that he was allegedly involved in storing drugs at a house on Majitha road for a week before being shifted to a house in Sultanwind village in Amritsar where the drugs were seized.

On Tuesday, the officials said inspector rank investigating officers from Gujarat will be questioning the accused in the case pertaining to the smuggling of 300 kg heroin from Pakistan.

The Punjab Police's STF had seized 194 kg heroin and other contraband from a rented house in Akash Avenue in Sultanwind in Amritsar district last week.

Simranjit Sindh Sandhu, a resident of Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar and a proclaimed offender, is the alleged kingpin of the drug racket busted by the STF.

Sandhu was also wanted in the 300-kg heroin smuggling case registered in Gujarat.

Sandhu was detained by the Interpol in Italy on the request of the Gujarat Police.

"A two-member team of investigating officers of Gujarat ATS will join us in the investigation. It will help us in tracking the drug consignment," an STF officer said on Tuesday.

"We have also asked certain details pertaining to their case (300 kg heroin smuggling case)," the officer added.

Earlier, after the heroin seizure in Amritsar, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said the contraband appeared to be part of the consignment of 300 kg of drugs that arrived in Mandvi in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the STF on Tuesday seized three kg heroin from the residence of Ankush Kapoor, one of the accused in the 194-kg drugs seizure case.

"We have recovered three kg of heroin and some chemicals from the residence of Ankush," an STF official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab heroin case Punjab heroin bust Punjab Police STF
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp