No record of Savarkar's mercy petitions to British with Andaman administration: Ministry of Culture

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said that no such record is displayed at the Cellular Jail Museum at Andaman and Nicobar.

Published: 04th February 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

RSS ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

RSS ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Culture Ministry on Tuesday informed Parliament that there is no record of the mercy petitions by VD Savarkar to the British available with the Department of Art and Culture of Andaman and Nicobar.

Replying to a query on the display of the petitions by the Hindu nationalist leader, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said no such record was available with the Andaman and Nicobar administration.

"As per the information received from Andaman & Nicobar (Directorate of Art and Culture), such mercy petitions are not displayed at Cellular Jail since no record is available with the Department of Art and Culture, Andaman & Nicobar Administration," he said.

Comments(1)

  • Kartik
    Name of the MP who asked the question along with the wording of the question should also have been reported. Without that it is NOT possible to see whether the information provided by the Minister is correct or he has dodged the question.
    1 day ago reply
