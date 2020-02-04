Home Nation

Plea in Supreme Court seeks action for failure to prevent borewell deaths

It has also sought a direction to the Centre, all states and UTs to frame proper guidelines and methods with adequate equipment and expertise to rescue children who fall into abandoned borewells.

Published: 04th February 2020 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

borewell

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre, States and Union Territories (UTs) to respond on a plea seeking action against authorities for failing to prevent children from falling into abandoned or open borewells and dying across the country.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah agreed to hear the plea filed by advocate G S Mani who has also sought a direction to the authorities to take action against erring government officials for non-compliance of directions given by the top court in 2010.

The plea referred to the October 2019 incident in Tamil Nadu in which a three-year-old child, Sujith Wilson, had died after falling in an open borewell and urged the top court to call for the records from the Centre, states and UTs regarding steps taken to prevent children from falling into open or abandoned borewells pursuant to the directions given by the SC in its August 2010 order.

Despite the SC guidelines, many incidents of children falling into abandoned borewells have taken place across the country and it is clear that the authorities have failed to take effective steps to prevent these deaths, the petition stated.

It has also sought a direction to the Centre, all states and UTs to frame proper guidelines and methods with adequate equipment and expertise to rescue children who fall into abandoned borewells in future.

The plea also sought a judicial inquiry, headed by a retired judge of either the apex court or the Madras High Court, to conduct an inquiry into the death of Sujith and also on the failure of authorities to rescue him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Borewells Borewell Deaths
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp