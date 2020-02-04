Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi 'upset' with Ananthkumar Hegde, MP may be blocked from BJP Parliamentary meet

The notice that is being served to Ananthkumar Hegde seeks to know why action should not be taken against the lawmaker.

Published: 04th February 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is believed to be "very upset" with party Karnataka MP Ananthkumar Hegde's comments on Mahatma Gandhi, say sources. So much so that not only a showcause notice is being served to him but he may face temporary suspension from attending BJP's Parliamentary party meetings.

The notice that is being served to Hegde seeks to know why action should not be taken against the lawmaker. The BJP is also mulling him to block from attending the Parliamentary party meeting for the rest of the Budget session.

ALSO READ: Anant Kumar Hegde unfit to continue as MP - Congress

This strong action against Hegde is being thought about, after the PM expressed his deep displeasure to the BJP top brass on Monday. The BJP too thinks it to be counterproductive, given the BJP-led Centre celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi amid much fanfare.

The former Union Minister had attacked Mahatma Gandhi while addressing an event in Bengaluru, and termed the freedom movement as drama, questioning how such people could be called Mahatma.

ALSO READ: Condemning Hegde's remark on Gandhi, top BJP leadership asks him to take 'remedial measures'

The MP from Uttara Kannada has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Hegde alleged that "the freedom movement was staged with consent and support of the British".

"It was not a genuine fight but was an adjustment freedom struggle," he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Parliamentary meet Ananthkumar Hegde Narendra Modi
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp