Home Nation

Rajasthan: Four women IAS officers file complaint against Congress leader over 'obscene' social media post

The women IAS officers have pointed out Rajesh Tandon in his social media post has referred to an obscene video and linked it to women officers in Ajmer.

Published: 04th February 2020 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Casting a shadow over the character of women IAS officers in Ajmer district through social media has landed a senior lawyer and local Congress leader Rajesh Tandon in legal trouble. Terming it an obscene and objectionable post, four women IAS officers have lodged police complaints against the lawyer. On Monday, three FIRs were lodged against Tandon in different police stations on complaints by four women IAS officers who have filed separate cases, calling Tandon's post on social media as shameful and indecent towards women.

In their complaint to Kunwar Rashtradeep, the Superintendent of Police in Ajmer, the four women IAS officers have pointed out Rajesh Tandon in his social media post has referred to an obscene video and linked it to women officers in Ajmer. They have also alleged that Tandon may have edited some video from elsewhere and linked it with the women officials in Ajmer in order to defame and harass them.

In her complaint, one of the women wrote, "I am currently an IAS officer posted in Ajmer. There are about 51 women IAS officers posted in Rajasthan and 5 of them are stationed in Ajmer and I am one of them. A few days ago, lawyer Rajesh Tandon, who is a former public prosecutor, posted a message on a social media site about a video of an IAS officer talking about unnatural sex. He also advised people to keep a distance from working officers. This language is derogatory, abusive and degrading to the image of women officers working in Ajmer. With this kind of posts, any public servant is bound to feel threatened. Such a post attempts to pressurize the officers who are doing their work honestly. Such a post generates a feeling of insecurity among IAS women officers. This could be a fabricated clipping, designed to harm the reputation of female IAS officers, which would pose a threat to our decency and privacy. For women officers working in public life, this post is very painful because discussions have started about it. So file a case against the lawyer Rajesh Tandon who has put such a post on social media. The screen shot of the disputed post is submitted along with this complaint."

The SP of Ajmer, Kunwar Rashtradeep confirmed that a formal complaint has been received from women IAS officers against lawyer Rajesh Tandon. "We have registered three cases by lady officers and we have appointed a lady police officer to investigate the matter and will take appropriate action."

However, in his defence, Rajesh Tandon told reporters, "I have not made any comments about any woman officials nor have I posted any video clips. I had only posted that there is a rumour in the city about some obscene clip. I had only advised people not to post or share such a video as I felt that this was my duty as a senior lawyer in the city. I have no idea what is their complaint."
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajesh Tandon social media post Rajasthan IAS officers Women IAS officers
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp