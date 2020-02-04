Rajasthan: Four women IAS officers file complaint against Congress leader over 'obscene' social media post

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Casting a shadow over the character of women IAS officers in Ajmer district through social media has landed a senior lawyer and local Congress leader Rajesh Tandon in legal trouble. Terming it an obscene and objectionable post, four women IAS officers have lodged police complaints against the lawyer. On Monday, three FIRs were lodged against Tandon in different police stations on complaints by four women IAS officers who have filed separate cases, calling Tandon's post on social media as shameful and indecent towards women.

In their complaint to Kunwar Rashtradeep, the Superintendent of Police in Ajmer, the four women IAS officers have pointed out Rajesh Tandon in his social media post has referred to an obscene video and linked it to women officers in Ajmer. They have also alleged that Tandon may have edited some video from elsewhere and linked it with the women officials in Ajmer in order to defame and harass them.

In her complaint, one of the women wrote, "I am currently an IAS officer posted in Ajmer. There are about 51 women IAS officers posted in Rajasthan and 5 of them are stationed in Ajmer and I am one of them. A few days ago, lawyer Rajesh Tandon, who is a former public prosecutor, posted a message on a social media site about a video of an IAS officer talking about unnatural sex. He also advised people to keep a distance from working officers. This language is derogatory, abusive and degrading to the image of women officers working in Ajmer. With this kind of posts, any public servant is bound to feel threatened. Such a post attempts to pressurize the officers who are doing their work honestly. Such a post generates a feeling of insecurity among IAS women officers. This could be a fabricated clipping, designed to harm the reputation of female IAS officers, which would pose a threat to our decency and privacy. For women officers working in public life, this post is very painful because discussions have started about it. So file a case against the lawyer Rajesh Tandon who has put such a post on social media. The screen shot of the disputed post is submitted along with this complaint."

The SP of Ajmer, Kunwar Rashtradeep confirmed that a formal complaint has been received from women IAS officers against lawyer Rajesh Tandon. "We have registered three cases by lady officers and we have appointed a lady police officer to investigate the matter and will take appropriate action."

However, in his defence, Rajesh Tandon told reporters, "I have not made any comments about any woman officials nor have I posted any video clips. I had only posted that there is a rumour in the city about some obscene clip. I had only advised people not to post or share such a video as I felt that this was my duty as a senior lawyer in the city. I have no idea what is their complaint."

