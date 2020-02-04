Sapna Chaudhary program cancelled after saints protest

By IANS

MATHURA: Well known performer Sapna Chaudhary's dance programme was cancelled at the last minute in Mathura on Monday night, following strong opposition from saints and seers of the Braj area.

Incidentally, this is the fourth time Sapna Chaudhary's programme in Mathura has been cancelled.

Police sources said that following the opposition, the organizers of the programme had given an application seeking cancellation of permission for the programme.

A delegation of saints led by Mahamandaleshwar Naval Giri, Mahant Kashirna Nagendra Maharaj, Mahant Sarvgyanandan, Acharya Badri, Mahant Parmanand, Mahant Gopaldas, Mahant Krishna Anand and others met the additional district magistrate Satish Chandra Tripathi and demanded cancellation of the programme.

The saints also met SSP Shalabh Mathur and apprised him of their opposition to the programme.

They even staged a dharna at the district collectorate and ended their protest only after being informed that the programme had bene cancelled.

The saints claimed that Sapna Chaudhary's dance moves were vulgar and would have a 'unhealthy impact' on the viewers.

Mahant Kashirna Nagendra Maharaj said that Mathura was the land of Lord Krishna and only religious programmes would be allowed here.

Citing the example of its BJP MP Hema Malini, he said that she always performed on religious themes in a dignified manner and was welcomed by the people of Mathura.

The event was being organized by Yash Media Entertainment and almost all tickets had been sold out.

One of the organizers admitted that they had suffered huge losses but added that they could not afford to hold the programme against the wishes of the saints.