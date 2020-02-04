Home Nation

Six killed, many others injured after bus falls into gorge in Assam

The night service bus was travelling from Dhubri to Guwahati carrying around 45 passengers.

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: At least six people were killed and many others injured when a speeding bus fell into a gorge by the roadside after hitting an electric pole in Assam’s Goalpara district on Tuesday morning.

According to locals, five people were killed on the spot and another succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The night service bus was travelling from Dhubri to Guwahati carrying around 45 passengers.

A passenger, who hails from Bihar and escaped with minor injuries, said the bus was travelling at a very high speed. "I was awake when the mishap occurred. The bus hit an electric pole and fell into the gorge. Passengers seated on the right side were either killed or seriously injured. Those seated on the left side were also injured. They suffered injuries on their head, legs etc,” he said.

The injured were rescued by locals, police and army personnel and shifted to the hospital. The condition of some of them was stated to be critical. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal mourned the deaths and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. He also directed the district administration to provide all medical facilities needed to the injured.

