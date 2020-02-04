Home Nation

Swine flu cases detected in Manipur while testing for coronavirus

Published: 04th February 2020 10:18 PM

coronavirus

Image for representation   (Photo | AP)

By PTI

IMPHAL/AIZAWL: Two swine flu cases have been detected out of six samples sent for testing for novel coronavirus, a senior Manipur health official said on Tuesday.

Six samples of people entering the state were sent to the National Institute of Biology in Pune to test for coronavirus, Director of Manipur Health Services, K Rajo told reporters.

"We have received three reports so far. Though none of them tested positive for coronavirus, swine flu virus has been detected in two of them," the official said.

Of the two affected persons, one had recently visited China while the other came in contact with that person, Rajo said.

Rajo said being a "mild case" of swine flu, the affected persons will be monitored through "home isolation" and their family members will be provided medicines.

The official said that five centres have been opened in the different border towns of the state and at the Imphal International Airport to screen people for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Mizoram has begun screening people entering the state through the India-Myanmar border, officials said.

A screening centre has been set up at Zokhawthar in the border district of Champhai, besides one at Lengpui Airport, they said.

The health department said that no coronavirus cases have been detected in the state so far and urged people not to believe in rumours making rounds on social media.

It said two medical students who had returned from China on January 15 have tested negative for coronavirus.

