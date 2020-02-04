Tejashwi Yadav mocks Nitish Kumar for sharing dais with 'mehboob' Amit Shah

Home Nation

PATNA:  Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Monday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for sharing the stage with his “mehboob” (lover) Union Minister Amit Shah while campaigning for the coming assembly polls.

The RJD leader said that Kumar “in his desperation to share the stage with Shah had broken all his past records of uttering lies.”

The JD(U) chief had shared the stage with Home Minister in Delhi on Sunday to stump for his party’s nominees at Burari and Sangam Vihar constituencies.

“Respected Nitish Kumar ji, you shared the stage with your ‘mehboob’ (lover) Amit Shah ji in Delhi for the assembly election. Your political compulsion, plight and shrewdness were all evident. You broke all your past records of uttering lies. You were not ashamed at all in branding the national capital as a city worse than any in Bihar,” Yadav said.

Recounting the Nitish Kumar government’s alleged failure on several fronts, the RJD leader and former deputy chief minister said that 500 children died of AES in the state, besides thousands died due to heat, countless in floods. 

