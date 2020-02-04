Home Nation

Uddhav prefers legislative council over polls, says never dreamt of becoming CM   

Thackeray’s views came during a marathon interview to Shiv Sena MP and Saamana’s executive editor, Sanjay Raut.

Published: 04th February 2020 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 10:51 AM

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said he prefers the upper house to contest an election.

“The work.. is important, not the place from where you are elected,” Thackeray said.

“I am not new to political power as I have seen my father (late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray) wield it since my childhood. But what came unexpectedly to me was the CM’s chair,” he added.

He said, “I had never dreamt that I would be CM one day,” adding, “It happened only because our old ally was not agreeable to treating us as equals and share power”.

“I did not demand the moon or the stars from the BJP. I just wanted them to honour the agreement between us during the last Lok Sabha polls. They failed, so today, I am CM for a five-year term,” he said.

Commenting on ‘Hindutva’ Thackeray said “Hindutva” meant honouring the given word. He said the BJP is today was criticising the Shiv Sena for aligning with the Congress and the NCP.

But did the BJP think about it when it went about poaching their legislators before the polls, he asked. “If they can welcome them, what is wrong in our sharing power with them,” he said. 

