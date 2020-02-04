Home Nation

UP government to use indigenously-developed Dornier aircraft: Adityanath

Military officials said it will be for the first time an aircraft developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, a state-run aerospace major, will be used for civilian purposes.

Published: 04th February 2020 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

The new Squadron of Dornier Aircraft.

The new Squadron of Dornier Aircraft. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said his government will use indigenously-developed Dornier aircraft on two routes from Lucknow soon.

Military officials said it will be for the first time an aircraft developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, a state-run aerospace major, will be used for civilian purposes.

"We will use two Dornier aircraft for ferrying passengers on two routes -- Lucknow-Agra and Lucknow-Varanasi," Adityanath said, addressing journalists on preparations for the five-day Def Expo beginning here on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: DefExpo to open February 5, focus on showcasing India's potential to become manufacturing hub

Uttar Pradesh has the required infrastructure to promote defence manufacturing as the state has one of the best transport connectivity networks in the country, he said in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Civil aviation regulator DGCA will have to give permission for introducing Dornier aircraft for civilian purposes, officials said.

The Dornier aircraft is a highly versatile multi-purpose light transport aircraft.

It has been developed specifically to meet the manifold requirements of utility and commuter transport, third level services and air-taxi operations, coast guard duties and maritime surveillance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dornier aircraft Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp