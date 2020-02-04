Home Nation

VHP slams Mamata government for vandalism during mass wedding in Malda

Published: 04th February 2020 08:45 AM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad Monday slammed the TMC government in West Bengal for allegedly being "mute spectators" and not taking action against the culprits involved in vandalism during the mass wedding organised by the outfit in Malda district.

The attack appears to have taken place due to complicity and anti-Hindu attitude of the ruling party, VHP national assistant secretary Achchutanand Kar said at a press conference at Malda.

The VHP has filed an FIR and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits, he said, adding "Otherwise we will be forced to hold a state-wide protest to expose them and save our tribal brethren".

"Despite having due permission from the authorities and hundred plus policeman being present at the venue, the mass wedding ceremony was attacked by the henchmen of Jharkhand Dishom party with bows, arrows and sharp weapons injuring the participants and destroying valuables belongs to the poor couples.

The police of the state government stood as mute spectators, which raises many questions," Kar said.

Tension gripped Aatmail area in Malda district of West Bengal on Sunday after activists of Jharkhand Disom Party blocked NH-34 protesting against a mass wedding organised by VHP.

The two sides clashed and pelted stones at each other, officials said.

A policeman was also injured after he was hit by an arrow, an official said.

