Home Nation

Activists to approach court over Uttarakhand increasing mining depth limit from 1.5 m to 3 m at riverbeds

Activists and environmentalists said that they will move to court as the move will prove detrimental to the ecology of the state, especially riverbeds. 

Published: 05th February 2020 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Sand mining underway at the riverbed. (Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After the state cabinet increased mining depth limit from 1.5 meters to 3 meters on river beds of Uttarakhand, activists and environmentalists said that they will move to court as the move will prove detrimental to the ecology of the state, especially riverbeds. 

Ajay Gautam, who has filed multiple public interest litigations in Uttarakhand High Court regarding ecology, environment including cleanliness of Ganga river said, "The decision is going to hurt rivers of Uttarakhand and will prove harmful for Uttarakhand in long run. The disaster of 2013 was a warning for us but the government seem to have forgotten that."

However, the state government and mining lobby welcomed the decision saying that the limit was set by the central government for rivers across the country and they are just adopting it. 

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the state government said, "We are only implementing central government decision which was taken in the year 2016.'

Last week, the state cabinet approved an amendment in Uttarakhand Minor Mineral Concession Rules 2001 according to which now riverbed material (RBM) can be mined up to a depth of three metres which was limited to only 1.5 m earlier. 

Anil Prakash Joshi, a Padam Shri awardee environmentalist from Dehradun said, "The mining operations in such excess will increae the frequency of floods in adjacent villages of the rivers. We are going to witness carnage of unprecedented levels if this continues."

In March 2017, Uttarakhand High Court had directed the state government to take a strict stand on illegal mining and put a stop on such activities in Kosi and Dabka riverbeds with immediate effect. 

In August 2018, Uttarakhand high court had directed the state government that no licenses be issued for establishing stone crushers/ screening plants till further orders, without assessing the carrying capacity of Kosi and Dabka rivers.

Last year, in July, the HC had directed the state government and state forest development corporation to inform the court about the steps taken to check illegal extraction of river-bed material from the Kosi river a Kumaon river that originates in Almora and flows through Ramnagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand mining mining depth limit riverbed mining
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp