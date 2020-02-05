Ahead of Delhi elections, Modi government announces trust for construction of Ram Temple

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Wednesday announced the formation of a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case last November.

The announcement about the Ram Temple trust gains significance as it has come two days before Delhi votes in assembly elections. Also, it has come amidst a communally charged campaign and anti-CAA unrest.

“I am happy to announce that in the cabinet meeting today morning, we took significant decisions on the Ayodhya trust. As per the orders of the Supreme Court, we have set up a trust. The Sri Ram Janma Bhumi Tirtha Shetra will be the name of the trust. It will be an independent body,” Modi said.

"We have taken another big step for Ram Mandir pilgrims. We are allocating over 67 hectares of land near the mandir area to the trust… We want people of all religions and community in India to thrive,” he added.

Modi also outlined the inclusive structure of the country while reiterating that the government was working for the welfare of all Indians.

"We are all members of one family. This is the ethos of India. We want every Indian to be happy and healthy. Guided by 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' we are working for the welfare of every Indian. Together, let us all work in the direction of building a grand Ram Mandir," he said.

The prime minister said that after the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue came out, the people of India displayed remarkable faith in democratic processes and procedures.

"I salute the 130 crore people of India," he said.

"Let us all support construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya," he said, amid "Jai Shri Ram" slogans from treasury benches.

The Supreme Court had directed the government to form the trust within three months and the deadline was ending on February 9.

Seeking to emphasise the importance of the announcement, Modi repeated twice "Aayee Aayee" (Come come) before urging all members to support in one voice the construction of the Ram Temple.

The government has also been decided to transfer 67.703-acre land to the trust, he said, adding the Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to give five acres of land to the UP Sunni Wakf Board as directed by the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya matter.

Sources claimed that more details are expected in the cabinet briefing which will be held during afternoon hours.

As per the November 9 Supreme Court judgment, the central government had been directed to formulate a scheme with necessary provisions for the setting up of a trust with a board of trustees or any other appropriate body, the functioning of the trust, the powers of the trustees, transfer of land to the trust and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters.

