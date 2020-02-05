Home Nation

Anti-CAA stir: Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh throws 'shikhandi' barb to CM Mamata

Ghosh also hit out at protests, including at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Published: 05th February 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 01:22 PM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (L) and BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (L) and BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday used 'Shikhandi' barb in Lok Sabha against the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal as he alleged lack of action against violent anti-CAA protesters in the state.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shown banners like "go back" when he visits the state, Rohingya Muslims from neighbouring countries are given "welcome" because they are seen as voters by the ruling party in West Bengal, he said.

Participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Ghosh hit out at protests, including at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

He claimed that protesters there were enjoying themselves feeding on "foreign biryani bought from foreign money".

The BJP is opposed to this drama, Ghosh added.

West Bengal suffered the worst during the anti-CAA protests as trains were burnt and rail tracks uprooted by protesters, the West Bengal BJP president said.

"Unfortunately, these 'shikhandis' are in power there. The police did nothing. It did not use its baton nor did it file an FIR, let alone firing bullets. I opposed it. Now I am being defamed. I am a patriot," Ghosh said.

Shikhandi was a transgender warrior in Mahabharata epic.

ALSO READ | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee terms BJP as party of 'Dussasanas, offsprings of Tughlaq'

He was used as a human shield to kill Bhishma in the battle.

A reference to his name is often made to take a swipe at others for showing cowardice.

Ghosh had recently courted controversy, saying anti-CAA protesters who indulged in violence were "shot like dogs"in BJP-ruled states.

In Lok Sabha, he accused the TMC government of working against the Constitution and democracy, saying the BJP was not allowed to undertake rallies, including in support of the CAA, in the state.

The decision to grant citizenship to minority refugees from neighbouring countries was a "historic" step, he said.

