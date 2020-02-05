Centre shortlists 49 recommendations by panels for police reforms

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has shortlisted 49 recommendations made by various panels for bringing police reforms and a meeting of home ministers of states would soon be held to evolve ways to implement them, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said four committees have been set up from time to time for making policing effective and transparent, out of which the government has identified 49 of them and is working on ways to implement them.

"The government has set up four committees from time to time which have made several recommendations. The government has shortlisted 49 such recommendations and are making efforts to implement these recommendations. The government is evolving ways to implement them," the minister told Rajya Sabha.

"The government is planning to hold a meeting of home ministers of states shortly on 49 recommendations for police reforms made by various committees. Changes in the Criminal Penal Code and Indian Penal Code are also being envisaged by the government in this regard," he said.

Reddy said that a new police system should be brought in the country. He informed that the age for retirement of central government police personnel has been raised to 60 years. He also informed that there are a total of 25,95,435 total sanctioned posts of police personnel in state governments of which a total of 5,28,165 vacancies exist.

The Minister informed that a total of one lakh police personnel have been recruited in this year itself. Reddy said Police is a state subject and it is primarily the responsibility of states to make the police force efficient and capable and make its functioning more effective and transparent.

The union government supplements the efforts of states by providing funds for modernisation, issues advisories on various matters and formulates national standards and procedures. "The role and responsibility of police personnel and their nature of duties is duly considered by respective state governments and UT Administrations while determining their salary and allowances," the Minister said in his written reply.