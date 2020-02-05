Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from Ganga Ram Hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday following stomach infection, was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after her condition became stable, the hospital authorities informed.

In a health bulletin, Dr D.S. Rana said: “Sonia Gandhi has recovered from stomach infection and has been discharged today morning.”Gandhi was admitted in the hospital on Sunday evening after she complained of “uneasiness”.Gandhi was diagnosed to be suffering from a stomach infection. Following Gandhi’s admission in the hospital, the rally which was supposed to be addressed by her in the Shastri Park ahead of the February 8 Assembly election was called off.The Congress chief also could not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.