Congress walks out of Lok Sabha demanding release of Farooq Abdullah, J&K leaders

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress on Wednesday staged a walkout from Lok Sabha demanding the release of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and other Jammu and Kashmir leaders from detention.

Abdullah along with several other leaders including Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti was detained after the government abrogated Article 370 last year.

His detention was extended for three more months under the Public Safety Act in December last year. The three-term chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state would continue to remain at his residence which has been declared a sub-jail.