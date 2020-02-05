Coordination committee meet Wednesday to decide Uddhav government's agendas 

Home Nation

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government convened the first meeting of its coordination committee on Wednesday to iron out differences and to decide future strategy of the ruling coalition.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray arrives at the State Assembly in Mumbai Wednesday Jan. 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
After the formation of the coalition government in November last year, different voices started emerging from the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP as was seen in Tourism Minister’s Aaditya Thackeray ‘nightlife’ proposal, which initially was met with reluctance by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. 

“This shows that we are not working in coordination and tandem. Therefore, this coordination will try to meet often to discuss many issues,” said Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.

While the Congress will be represented by Thorat and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, the NCP has nominated Finance Minister Ajit Pawar and Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil.

Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Industry minister Subhash Desai will represent the Shiv Sena in the meeting that will be chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Another committee member said that they have also planned a Cabinet pre-meeting on every Wednesday ahead of the main meeting.

“When a proposal is tabled in the Cabinet, all ministers should speak in one voice. The difference of opinions is welcomed, but there should be no dispute over any proposal. Pre-Cabinet meets will resolve issues and we will also bring those proposals which can be approved in one voice.”

