Home Nation

I risked my life in Ayodhya for this day, says Uma Bharti

Modi on Wednesday announced in the Lok Sabha that the government has given approval to the proposal for 'Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra'.

Published: 05th February 2020 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Uma Bharti

Union minister Uma Bharti (Photo| EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president Uma Bharti on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the announcement of the formation of the Ram Mandir Trust.

The senior BJP leader tweeted in Hindi: "PM Modi has announced the decision of the Cabinet in the Parliament - "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra" Temple will be built under the supervision of the Trust. I was eagerly waiting for this moment in my life for very long. For this day only, I had risked my life in Ayodhya once. Many thanks to Prime Minister @narendramodi."

Modi on Wednesday announced in the Lok Sabha that the government has given approval to the proposal for "Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra" trust to take care of the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and other related issues.

The announcement was hailed by the ministers as well as parties like the Shiv Sena and the MNS.

The announcement on the temple trust has sent a wave of jubilation in Ayodhya too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uma Bharti Ayodhya Ram Temple Ram Mandir Trust
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp