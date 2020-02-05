Madhya Pradesh: Unidentified men ransack SDM’s office, vehicle and open fire outside

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Exposing the state of security at government offices in Madhya Pradesh, five unidentified men ransacked the office of a sub divisional magistrate (SDM), damaged his official vehicle parked outside and also allegedly opened fire in the air in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The incident is being seen as linked to the SDM-Chhatarpur’s sustained crackdown against the land mafia in the district.

The incident happened at around 9.05 am, when SDM Anil Sapkale was working in his office. “Some unidentified men entered my office and ransacked the property there, before going outside and damaging my official vehicle and also firing in air just outside the office. Possibility of the incident being linked to the recent action against land mafia cannot be ruled out,” the SDM told journalists in the evening.

According to Chhatarpur district police superintendent Tilak Singh, a case has been registered against unidentified accused in the matter and multiple teams have been constituted to track and nab the absconding culprits.

As per Chhatarpur district police sources, Rs 10,000 bounty has been announced for getting clinching clues against the accused.

Former Chhatarpur Nagar Palika chairperson and BJP leader Archana Singh rushed to the SDM office on coming to know about the incident and expressed shock over it. “Never in the last 15-20 years has anything like this happened. The incident has exposed that criminal elements don’t have any fear of cops. If the SDM isn’t secure, how can the commoners feel secure,” said Singh.

