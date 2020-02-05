Man enters 50-year-old Dalit woman's house, sets her ablaze in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Even as the 24-year old college teacher who was set ablaze by her stalker at Hinganghat on Monday continues to be in a critical state, two more incidents of similar nature have been reported from Aurangabad and Kashi Mira near Mumbai.

A 50-year-old Dalit woman was set ablaze by a man when she tried to resist his move to enter her house in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district, officials said on Wednesday.

The woman, who suffered about 95 per cent burns in the incident that took place in Andhari village of Sillod tehsil on Sunday midnight, is battling for life at a government hospital here. Her condition has turned critical, authorities at the hospital said.

The accused, Santosh Mohite (50), also a resident of the same village, was arrested late Tuesday night, an official at Sillod (rural) police station said.

The woman, who is married and has two daughters, lived alone in her house and Mohite tried to enter the place around 11 pm on Sunday, the official said, adding that the motive behind his act was yet to be ascertained.

When she tried to prevent him, Mohite forcibly entered the house, poured kerosene kept in the premises over her and set her on fire, he said.

He then locked the door from outside and ran away, the official said.

On hearing cries of the woman, some of her relatives staying in the vicinity rushed to the place and took her to a local hospital, from where she was referred to the government hospital in Aurangabad city.

“Her condition is critical. She has suffered 95 per cent burns. She is presently on oxygen support,” said medical superintendent Suresh Harbade.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass with preparation for causing hurt to any person) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

He has also been charged under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police said.

Woman attacked by her rapist, arrested

Meanwhile, in another incident at Kashimira near Mumbai, a 26-year-old mother of two was attacked by her rapist. Police have arrested the accused from Gujarat and produced him before the court in Thane.

The incident took place on Friday when the victim was returning home from market. The accused blocked her way at a secluded place and demanded that she withdraw the rape complaint filed against him. When she declined, he poured fuel over her. However, when she screamed he, along with two accomplices, escaped the scene. He was later nabbed from Ahmedabad, police have said.

In the backdrop of such incidents, state Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has urged women to report incidents of stalking to police.

“In case you are being stalked, please DO NOT hesitate to #Dial100 or report the matter to your nearest police station for immediate help. BE ASSURED THAT WE WILL TAKE CARE OF THE REST,” Jaiswal tweeted on Wednesday along with hashtags #LetsTalkAboutStalking and #NoToStalking.