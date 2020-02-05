Home Nation

No proposal to link social media users' profiles with Aadhaar: Prasad in Lok Sabha

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government has taken several steps to keep a check on the spread of fake news, pornographic and anti-national content via social media platforms.

Published: 05th February 2020 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 02:10 PM

Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday said there is no proposal to link social media profiles of users with their Aadhaar numbers and asserted that steps are being taken to curb spreading of fake news and pornography through social media platforms.

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also said that pornography, particularly child pornography, is a "serious menace" and measures are being taken to curb it.

"Revenge porn is also rising in the country", he told Lok Sabha during Question Hour.

According to him, the government has taken several steps to keep a check on the spread of fake news, pornographic and anti-national content via social media platforms.

"There is no proposal with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to link social media profiles of users with their Aadhaar number(s)," Prasad said in a written reply.

His response was to a question on whether the government proposes to formulate any policy to link the social media profile of users with their Aadhaar numbers.

Speaker Om Birla said there has to be a serious discussion on issues related to social media.

Agreeing with him, Prasad said there has to be a discussion on the issue in the House on social media misuse.

While replying to a supplementary on blocking websites that are spreading fake news and pornography, the minister also said that India should not be compared with China or the Middle East, adding, "We are a democracy".

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi wanted to know whether the government issued directions to Facebook as the first shooter at Jamia had live-streamed certain things through the social media platform.

The minister said he would not comment on it since the police investigation is going on.

TAGS
Aadhaar Ravi Shankar Prasad Aadhaar-Social Media Link fake news pornography
