Sunnis' acceptance of five acres does not represent decision of all Muslims of India: AIMPLB

LUCKNOW: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday said the Sunni Waqf Board, which will get five acres of land in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque, is not the representative of the entire Muslim community and if it accepts the Centre's offer it should not be considered a decision of all Muslims of the country.

"Sunni Waqf board is not representative of entire Muslim community. If it takes land, it should not be considered decision of Muslims of the country," senior executive member of AIMPLB Maulana Yasin Usmani said.

He said AIMPLB and those associated with it have decided that they "will not take any land in Ayodhya".

On directives of the Supreme Court, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here to allot five acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board for construction of a mosque.

The land is in Dhannipur village in tehsil Sohawal in Ayodhya on the Lucknow highway, about 18 kilometres from the district headquarters, state government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma told reporters.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday morning.

"The state government had sent three alternatives for land to the Centre. This one was accepted by the Centre and state cabinet has approved its allotment. There is good transportation facility to reach here and communal amity and law and order are also good," Sharma added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in Lok Sabha the formation of a trust to construct a Ram Temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on November 9 last year.

Making a statement in the lower house soon after the meeting of the Union Cabinet, Modi said, "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra."

The Supreme Court had directed the government to form the trust within three months and give five acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board.

The deadline was ending on February 9.