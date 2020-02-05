Home Nation

Sunnis' acceptance of five acres does not represent decision of all Muslims of India: AIMPLB

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday allotted five acres of land in Ayodhya district to the Sunni Central Waqf Board as directed by the Supreme Court.

Published: 05th February 2020 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Visitors look at stone slabs carved-out for the construction of Ram Temple at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Karyashala workshop in Karsewakpuram Ayodhya (Photo | PTI)

Visitors look at stone slabs carved-out for the construction of Ram Temple at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Karyashala workshop in Karsewakpuram Ayodhya (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday said the Sunni Waqf Board, which will get five acres of land in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque, is not the representative of the entire Muslim community and if it accepts the Centre's offer it should not be considered a decision of all Muslims of the country.

"Sunni Waqf board is not representative of entire Muslim community. If it takes land, it should not be considered decision of Muslims of the country," senior executive member of AIMPLB Maulana Yasin Usmani said.

He said AIMPLB and those associated with it have decided that they "will not take any land in Ayodhya".

On directives of the Supreme Court, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here to allot five acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board for construction of a mosque.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday allotted five acres of land in Ayodhya district to the Sunni Central Waqf Board as directed by the Supreme Court.

ALSO READ | Ram temple trust to have 15 members, one from Dalit community

The land is in Dhannipur village in tehsil Sohawal in Ayodhya on the Lucknow highway, about 18 kilometres from the district headquarters, state government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma told reporters.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday morning.

"The state government had sent three alternatives for land to the Centre. This one was accepted by the Centre and state cabinet has approved its allotment. There is good transportation facility to reach here and communal amity and law and order are also good," Sharma added.

ALSO READ | We thank PM Modi: Shiv Sena welcomes decision to form Ram Temple trust

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in Lok Sabha the formation of a trust to construct a Ram Temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on November 9 last year.

Making a statement in the lower house soon after the meeting of the Union Cabinet, Modi said, "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra."

The Supreme Court had directed the government to form the trust within three months and give five acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board.

The deadline was ending on February 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIMPLB All India Muslim Personal Law Board Sunni Waqf Board Maulana Yasin Usmani Ram temple Ram Janmabhoomi
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp