Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's comment on manual scavengers creates row in Parliament

NEW DELHI: A majority of manual scavengers do not opt for skill development training due to their social and educational background, and their age group.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said in this in the Parliament.

This was in response to questions on reasons for imparting training to less number of manual scavengers.

His comments were soon criticised by the activists. B Wilson, convener, Safai Karamchari Andolan, said Athawale’s statement was irresponsible, and based on assumptions.

Such statements also passed the onus of state responsibility on to the manual scavengers, he added.

“How many officials have come and encouraged manual scavengers to enroll in skill development training programmes? There are government rehabilitation programmes like training manual scavengers on how to operate a battery-operated rickshaw or an auto-rickshaw. Given, a majority of manual scavengers are women and in the upper age group, this is completely ignoring their social background. The government should be facilitating programmes that suit the stakeholders,” said Wilson.

According to data shared, around 8,600 manual scavengers and their dependents have been provided training since 2013-14. In the 2018-19 national survey, over 47,700 manual scavengers were identified up to January 2020.

Ashif Shaikh of Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan, a forum fighting for the eradication of manual scavenging, said the states have failed to come up with programmes.

“Local context is the most important when it comes to introducing rehabilitation programmes. The states need to come up with skill development training programmes which is suitable for people,” said Shaikh.

DIRTY NUMBERS

47,775

manual scavengers identified in 2018-19: till January 27, 2020

8,601

manual scavengers and their dependents acquired skill development training

27,813

people received one-time cash assistance of Rs 40,000 till January 27, 2020