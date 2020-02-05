Home Nation

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's comment on manual scavengers creates row in Parliament

A majority of manual scavengers do not opt for skill development training due to their social and educational background, and their age group.

Published: 05th February 2020 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo | EPS)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A majority of manual scavengers do not opt for skill development training due to their social and educational background, and their age group.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said in this in the Parliament.

This was in response to questions on reasons for imparting training to less number of manual scavengers. 

His comments were soon criticised by the activists. B Wilson, convener, Safai Karamchari Andolan, said Athawale’s statement was irresponsible, and based on assumptions.

Such statements also passed the onus of state responsibility on to the manual scavengers, he added. 

“How many officials have come and encouraged manual scavengers to enroll in skill development training programmes? There are government rehabilitation programmes like training manual scavengers on how to operate a battery-operated rickshaw or an auto-rickshaw. Given, a majority of manual scavengers are women and in the upper age group, this is completely ignoring their social background. The government should be facilitating programmes that suit the stakeholders,” said Wilson.      

According to data shared, around 8,600 manual scavengers and their dependents have been provided training since 2013-14. In the 2018-19 national survey, over 47,700 manual scavengers were identified up to January 2020. 

Ashif Shaikh of Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan, a forum fighting for the eradication of manual scavenging, said the states have failed to come up with programmes.

“Local context is the most important when it comes to introducing rehabilitation programmes. The states need to come up with skill development training programmes which is suitable for people,” said Shaikh.

DIRTY NUMBERS 

Over 47,000 manual scavengers have been identified in the ongoing national survey since 2018-19. MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment claimed in Parliament that a majority of manual scavengers did not opt for skill development training programme. Activists have pointed out that Centre has failed to reach out to the community

47,775 

manual scavengers identified in 2018-19: till January 27, 2020

8,601

manual scavengers and their dependents acquired skill development training

27,813 

people received one-time cash assistance of Rs 40,000 till January 27, 2020

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp