Home Nation

CBI files FIR against Chhattisgarh officials who siphoned Rs 1,000 crore off rehab fund of physically disabled

The amount was siphoned off over a decade through sham transactions.

Published: 06th February 2020 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Wednesday registered an FIR against unidentified officials of Chhattisgarh for allegedly siphoning off about Rs 1,000 crore from funds meant for the rehabilitation and welfare of physically disabled people, officials said.

The amount was siphoned off over a decade through sham transactions, they said.

The CBI registered the case on orders issued by the Chhattisgarh High Court on January 30.

Besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the agency has also invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to criminal conspiracy (120-B), cheating (420), criminal breach of trust by public servant (409) and forgery (467) among others, the officials said.

About 11 senior officers of the state are under the scanner, they said.

The State Resource Centre (SRC), set up in 2004, was given the mandate to set up and operate Physical Referral Rehabilitation Centres (PRRCs) for the welfare of physically disabled people, the officials said.

But no tangible activity or recruitment process was undertaken for the PRRCs and it is alleged that the institutions were only running on papers, they said.

It is alleged in a PIL that some people were shown as employees even when some of them were working in other departments, the officials said.

The SRC allegedly kept withdrawing money from the exchequer for the payment for PRRC employees when no one was actually paid, they said.

Many payments were allegedly made in cash, thereby, avoiding banking transactions, the officials said.

On October 1, 2018, the Chhattisgarh government, under then chief minister Raman Singh, had admitted in a submission that there was no precise information available at the PRRC regarding drawl of salary for payment to the employees, the high court had noted in its order directing a CBI probe.

The finance department was requested for conducting an audit only after filing of the writ petition in 2018, a bench of justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Parth Prateem Sahu had noted.

"In the said audit irregular and illegal withdrawal of cash has been, prima facie, proved.

Thus the allegation of the petitioner about the financial irregularity has been, prima facie, admitted in the state's memo of submission.

The state has issued show-cause notices to some of the employees, but no further action has been taken," the bench said.

The report along with submission memo of the state partially admits of certain financial irregularities.

However, no serious attempt has been made to unearth and find out who siphoned the amount, it said.

The petitioner has alleged that the SRC is a society whereas PRRCs are government entities, making it impossible and questionable as to how the society manages a government department, the bench noted.

"The respondent officers being high ranked, there is apprehension that the investigation may be influenced, therefore, having considered the law laid down and the observations made by the Supreme Court in the facts and circumstances of the case, we direct that the matter be investigated by the CBI in a fair and independent manner," it had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh scam Chhattisgarh rehabilitation scam
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp