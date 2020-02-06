Defamation case against Digvijaya Singh for ISI remark adjourned

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday adjourned the defamation case filed against senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh to February 25.

The criminal defamation complaint against Singh was filed by the state minister of the BJP Poorvanchal Legal Cell, Awanish Kumar, for allegedly accusing his party and the Bajrang Dal of taking money from Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

Singh purportedly made the remarks during a press conference in September 2019.

Kumar then moved the court demanding action against Digvijaya Singh under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja on Thursday heard part arguments put forth by the complainant's counsel and posted the matter to the last week of February for further hearing.

During the last hearing on January 9, the court had given "one last and final opportunity" to the complainant to argue on the point of locus standi and had slated the matter for Thursday.