Five, including BJP youth wing leader booked for extorting money in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal

By PTI

SAMBHAL (UTTAR PRADESH): Two separate FIRs have been lodged against five persons, including the district president of Bharitya Janata Yuva Morcha in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district for allegedly trying to extort money, police said on Thursday.

"An FIR was registered on a complaint of a man named Munsif, who alleged that BJYM district president Vishal Chauhan came to his transport agency and demanded Rs 5,000 per day if he wanted to keep his business running," Chandusi PS SHO Dhamrpal Singh said.

"The accused also threatened Munsif of dire consequences if he did not pay," Dhamrpal Singh SHO Chandusi police station said. In a separate FIR lodged on a complaint by Satyendra Kumar Yadav of Ganesh Colony on February 4, it has been alleged that Chauhan demanded Rs 2,500 from him.

Police said that in his complaint, Yadav has alleged that Chauhan threatened him and asked him to pay the amount if he wanted to remain in the transport business. Addl SP Alok Jaiswal said two FIRs have been registered on Wednesday against Chauhan and the police is investigating the matter.