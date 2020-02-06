Home Nation

High time that women officers given command posts in Army: SC to Modi government

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing on behalf of the Centre told the bench that women do not have to try and be equal to men as they were far ahead of them.

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said if the government changes its mindset then women officers could be given command posts in the Army and that it’s high time it should be implemented.

The submissions were made while it was hearing a petition by women officers demanding permanent commission for women in the Army.

Agreeing with Centre’s submission, Justice D Y Chandrachud said that it’s time the central government implements induction of women in the Army and gave them command posts.  

Senior advocate R Balasubramaniam, appearing on behalf of Ministry of Defence, said there are no rules in the appointments, which contribute towards gender-based discrimination for promotion and appointments and emphasised that all provisions and rules apply equally to both men and women, and any proposition of gender discrimination is misplaced.

Justice Chandrachud pointed out that combat roles and battlefield combats were the only roles in the military where women are not being inducted even if it is assumed that women are less fit for combat roles. 

However, Mehta argued that in a combat situation, different physical standards was a reality.

He further said it is also keeping in mind the greater family demands and danger of them being taken as prisoners of war.

The court has reserved its order on the issue of the permanent commission for women in the Army. It stated that similar petitions pertaining to the Air Force and the Navy will be taken up next week.

Counsel for the women petitioners argued that they have not received the dues, an issue originating from discrimination. The counsel also added that Short Service Commission was introduced in 2006.

‘Change mindset’

The bench stated that if the government wants and changes its mindset then women officers could be given command posts in the Army as there are other services in addition to combat operations where women 
could be accommodated.

