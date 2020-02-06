Home Nation

Lecturer set ablaze by stalker in Maharashtra's Wardha remains 'critical but stable'

The hospital said that her vitals are being maintained with oxygen supply and though she is responding to commands, her condition does remain critical.

Published: 06th February 2020 05:36 PM

By PTI

NAGPUR: The condition of the 25-year-old woman lecturer who was set ablaze in Maharashtra's Wardha district three days ago continues to remain "critical but stable", hospital authorities here said on Thursday.

Ankita Pisudde (25), a resident of Hinganghat in Wardha, district, has been undergoing treatment at the Orange City Hospital in Nagpur. She was allegedly set ablaze by Vikesh Nagrale (27) on Monday on the way to her college. Pisudde suffered 40 per cent burns.

In a medical bulletin issued on Thursday, the hospital said, "No setbacks have occurred till now, although her condition remains critical. Her vitals are being maintained with oxygen supply. She is responding to commands. Her condition does remain critical."

Specialists treating the woman were keeping an eye on anticipated complications like infection and respiratory deterioration, the hospital said. She underwent two sessions of debridement, dressings and upper limbs multiple fasciotomy, it added.

Debridement is a medical procedure to remove dead, damaged or infected tissue, while fasciotomy is a surgical procedure where the fascia (tissue) is cut to relieve tension or pressure to treat loss of circulation. The state government on Tuesday flew Navi Mumbai-based National Burns Centre director Sunil Keswani to Nagpur to supervise the woman's treatment.

Wardha Police had said on Wednesday that a special team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Trupti Jadhav will probe the case. According to the victim's relatives, Nagrale had been harassing her for quite some time. He was arrested within hours of the incident and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc).

According to the police, Nagrale and the woman were friends till two years ago when she severed ties with him due to his "irrational behaviour". Meanwhile, a march was taken out in Wardha city on Thursday, demanding death penalty for the accused.

A police official said that over 3,500 protesters, mostly women and college students, participated in the march and also called for a shut-down in the city. The march started from Shivaji Chowk and concluded at Dr Ambedkar statue, after which a memorandum of demands was handed over to the district collector's office.

Shops and offices in the city remained closed till 3.00 pm in response to the bandh call.

