Let's work together to make India USD 5-trillion economy: PM Modi

He said that the vision of the government is to ensure greater investment, better infrastructure, increased value addition and maximum job creation.

Published: 06th February 2020 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament

PM Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. (Photo| LSTV via PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined the need for working together to make India a USD 5 trillion economy, while stressing that the government has been able to maintain macro-economic stability amid tough global environment.

In the Lok Sabha, he also exhorted all the members to give suggestions on ways to take advantage of opportunities thrown up by the current global economic situation. "Let's move ahead with the resolve to make India a USD 5 trillion economy," he said while replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to President for his address to Parliament.

The prime minister said that steps taken by the government have kept the fiscal deficit and price rise in check. "There is also macro-economic stability," he said.

ALSO READ| Even Nehru wanted Indian citizenship for religious minorities from Pakistan: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Modi also sought suggestions on increasing income of farmers and fisherman. Talking about the investment climate in the country, he said several measures have been taken to increase the trust of investors in the economy.

The prime minister said that foreign direct investment during April-September 2019 increased to USD 26 billion from USD 22 billion in the same period previous year, adding that this reflects confidence of foreign investors in India.

He said that the vision of the government is to ensure greater investment, better infrastructure, increased value addition and maximum job creation. Modi said that in the coming days, the government is moving ahead with Rs 100 lakh crore infrastructure projects as the sector helps in pushing economic growth and job creation.

ALSO READ| Things will be uncomfortable for Opposition if Bengal's violence-hit MPs start speaking: PM Modi

"We have taken many initiatives in industry, irrigation, social infrastructure, rural infrastructure, ports, and water ways. Among the things that will drive India's progress is next-generation infrastructure," Modi said adding that Stand up India, Start up India, Mudra schemes are adding prosperity in the lives of people.

Further, he said the government is working on labour reforms and that too after consulting the labour unions.  Attacking opposition parties, he said driven by politics, some states are not allowing farmers to benefit from the PM-Kisan scheme.

"I appeal to them - let there be no politics in farmers welfare. We all have to work together for the prosperity of farmers of India," he said adding agriculture budget has risen five times during this government's tenure.

