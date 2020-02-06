Provide free helmet with two-wheeler! Rajasthan govt directs manufacturers in the state
State Transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said those buying a two-wheeler will be provided ISI-Mark helmet free of any charge in Rajasthan from April 1.
Published: 06th February 2020 12:08 AM | Last Updated: 06th February 2020 12:08 AM | A+A A-
JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Wednesday directed two-wheeler manufacturing companies in the state to provide a free helmet with each vehicle.
State Transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said those buying a two-wheeler will be provided ISI-Mark helmet free of any charge in Rajasthan from April 1.
The state government has made it mandatory for the manufacturers to provide free helmet with a two-wheeler, the minister said in a statement.
In this regard, Khachariyawas held a meeting of automobile dealers and transport department officials here.
Khachariyawas said preventing road accident deaths is the priority of the state government.