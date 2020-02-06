Home Nation

Shiv Sena takes dig at Modi over Ram temple trust announcement before Delhi polls

It was expected that the Ram temple issue will not be politicised, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.

Published: 06th February 2020 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the announcement of a trust to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya was aimed at laying the "foundation" for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls and it will be completed during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It was expected that the Ram temple issue will not be politicised, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in the Lok Sabha formation of a 15-member autonomous trust to construct the temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

"Modi gave the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram' just four days ahead of polling for the Delhi Assembly. Will be happy if (the number) goes up by two-four seats with the help of Shri Ram," the Shiv Sena said.

"It was expected that the issue of Ram temple will not be politicised, but its 'foundation' was laid for the Delhi Assembly (election) and will be completed on the occasion of 2024 Lok Sabha (polls)," it said in cryptic remarks.

It is expected that a "Ram Rajya" (welfare state) will be realised in a true sense in the country by then, it added.

There is criticism that the BJP "brought in" Lord Ram as Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal has caused restlessness in the saffron party ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the Marathi daily said.

"This (criticism) is because the prime minister announced the formation of the temple trust four days ahead of polling. It is important that the prime minister made the announcement in the Lok Sabha," it said.

The Shiv Sena said the Supreme Court will have to be thanked first for the prime minister's announcement about the trust, as the apex court had ordered the construction of the temple in November last year.

It also thanked Modi for discharging his duty as the prime minister in the light of the Supreme Court order.

The Shiv Sena, which had long campaigned for the temple construction, said how autonomous the trust is going to be will be known only after the appointment of its members.

It said the trust should have a representation of all the organisations which campaigned for the temple construction if it is an "autonomous body".

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said it was active in the campaign for temple construction from day one.

"The BJP itself had then admitted that the Shiv Sainiks landed hammers on the Babri (mosque) and the (then) Shiv Sena chief (late Bal Thackeray) said he was proud of the Shiv Sainiks who brought down the Babri," it pointed out.

Hundreds of Shiv Sainiks "laid their lives" in the violence after the Babri mosque demolition, it claimed.

"Those who gave the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram' should keep this in mind," it said.

Recalling L K Advani's role in the campaign, the Shiv Sena said the BJP would not have attained the current position in country's politics had the veteran leader not taken out a 'rath yatra' in the name of Shri Ram (in 1990).

The construction of Ram temple had been part of the BJP's poll manifesto for years, and it was expected that the promise would be fulfilled when the Narendra Modi government was formed at the Centre in 2014 will full majority, it said.

During the previous term of Modi government, the Shiv Sena - a partner of the BJP till last year - called for bringing an ordinance for temple construction, but the government did not do so, the editorial recalled.

"Eventually, hearing took place in the Supreme Court on the Ram temple issue for 40 days in a row and the it gave verdict in favour of the Ram temple (construction). The trust is being formed due to that court order," it said.

"It is binding on any government to implement the court's order. Prime Minister Modi followed that order," the Marathi publication added.

While making an announcement about the trust on Wednesday, the prime minister also said the government has decided to transfer 67.70 acres of land acquired under the Ayodhya Act to the trust.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena PM Modi BJP Ayodhya Temple Ram Temple Delhi Elections 2020 Delhi Polls 2020 Delhi Elections Delhi Polls
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp