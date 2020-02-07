Home Nation

Allahabad HC refuses to issue directives for permission to anti-CAA stir

Two judge bench calls it against national interest, dismisses petition.

Published: 07th February 2020 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

allahabad high court

Allahabad High Court (File | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Declining to issue directives to the district administration for granting permission to stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC),  the Allahabad High Court dismissed a writ petition saying it was not in national interest to give any relief to the petitioner in that connection on Friday.

Declining the petition of Mohammed Furquan of Firozabad district, the two-judge High Court bench, comprising  Justice Bharati Sapru and Justice Piyush Agrawal said: “It is not in the national interest to give any relief to the petitioner at all. If the petitioner is a citizen of India, he must maintain peace at any costs. Hence, we are not inclined to interfere in the matter”.

The judges also observed that the writ petition had no merit so it was accordingly dismissed.

The petitioner, who claimed to be district president of a national political party had moved an application on UP Government portal seeking permission to organize a protest against CAA and NRC near Hussaini Mohalla ground in Firozabad. Subsequently, permission to him was denied by the district authorities and
the same order was uploaded on the portal of UP Government on January 22, 2020.

The petitioner then approached station house officer of police station Rasulpur in Firozabad district to seek permission but the SHO also denied him the same saying it was not allowed as prohibitary orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) were in force in the district. Further, the SHO also took the stand that the said area of Husaini Mohalla ground was a communally sensitive area, hence no such protest could be allowed there as it could lead to disturb the peace.  The SHO even cautioned the petitioner saying legal action would be initiated against him if he would go ahead with his protest plan despite denial of permission.

Consequently, the petitioner moved Allahabad High Court challenging SHO’s order dated January 22, 2020. The petitioner presented his side saying blanket ban on all the activities of common public was violation of Article 19 of the Constitution, which provided the right of freedom of speech and expression to the citizen. The petitioner also claimed that similar peaceful protests, attended by millions, were going on all over the nation.

The petitioner had also made a request to the court to direct the state government authorities to permit the petitioner to hold peaceful protest against the enforcement of Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and preparation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the interest of justice. Meanwhile, the state counsel had submitted that public properties were damaged at many places in the district where half a dozen lives were lost during the December 20 protests.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Allahabad high court Anti caa protest
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp