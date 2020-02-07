Home Nation

BJP worker, three others held for mob lynching of farmer in Madhya Pradesh

The three men who had actually masterminded the series of incidents that led to mob attack, are yet to be arrested.

Published: 07th February 2020 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A day after a mob attacked six farmers, killing one of them and injuring the five others over rumours of them being indulgent in child lifting in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, ongoing police investigations have revealed that a BJP worker-village sarpanch had allegedly led the mob in the attack.

Four men, including alleged BJP worker Ramesh (sarpanch of Junapani village) were arrested by police on Thursday, but the three men, including Avtar Singh, Bhuvan Singh and Jam Singh, who had actually masterminded the series of incidents that led to mob attack, are yet to be arrested by Dhar district police.

According to Dhar district police superintendent Aditya Pratap Singh, “Four men have so far been arrested. The arrested foursome, include Ramesh, the sarpanch of Junapani village. Investigations based on the video footage of the mob attack have revealed that Ramesh had led the mob in Borlai village to attack the six farmers following rumours of them escaping after child lifting. Besides the three men, who had actually masterminded the series of incidents (they are yet to be arrested), the police have also identified 10-15 others, including the four men who have been arrested.”

Also, keeping in mind the seriousness of the entire episode as well as statements of victims who alleged that cops reached the spot late, the Manawar police station in-charge and five other cops have been suspended. Besides, an SIT headed by the additional SP has been constituted to probe the entire mob attack and related aspects. “The accused have been booked for murder, attempt to murder and rioting,” the SP Dhar said.

Meanwhile, the arrest of the alleged BJP worker and Junapani village sarpanch Ramesh in the case gave the ruling Congress ammo to target the opposition BJP. While tweeting an old picture of ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with arrested village sarpanch, Congress leader Narendra Saluja (who is also CM Kamal Nath’s media convener) wrote, “BJP leaders denying any role of BJP worker/leader in the mob lynching need to see this picture.”

Saluja also claimed that the arrested BJP man was in the race for getting the BJP ticket from Gandhwani seat of Dhar district in 2018 assembly polls.

Importantly, the ex-CM and BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had on Wednesday termed the mob attack as an example of how the state was turning into a Talibani state under Congress rule.

Reacting to the Congress targeting BJP over their party worker’s arrest, state BJP president Rakesh Singh said, “The Congress is alleging BJP worker’s hand in the incident to play down the seriousness of the matter. Its immaterial who is the accused, the law should take its own course and a high level probe needs to be instituted in the matter,” said Singh.

Importantly, six wealthy farmers from Ujjain and Indore district had gone to Khirkiya village in adjoining Dhar district to recover outstanding Rs 1.5 lakh from three labour contractors on Wednesday. Once in the village, the two cars boarded by the six farmers were attacked by the labour contractors and aides.

The farmers fled in their two vehicles, but got stuck in traffic jam in Borlai village (30 km from Khirkiya). The labour contractors who were chasing the six farmers reached Borlai and spread the rumour that the six farmers were fleeing after lifting a child.     

Provoked by the rumour, a mob of villagers subsequently pulled the farmers out and attacked them with stones, sticks and rods, killing one of the farmers and critically hurting the five others

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh mob lynching Farmer lynched
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp