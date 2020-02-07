Home Nation

Following threat from Hindu outfit, Pune college cancels Tushar Gandhi lecture on Mahatma

College authorities said that the extremist organisation Patitpavan threatened a protest in the college if Tushar Gandhi was allowed in the college.

Published: 07th February 2020 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Modern College in Pune

Modern College in Pune.

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

PUNE: After a threat letter from extremist Hindutva organisation Patitpavan, the Modern College in Pune was forced to cancel the scheduled program on Saturday for the commemoration of 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Pune.

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi posted the message on social media, "Today Modern College Pune was forced to cancel a program scheduled for tomorrow celebrating the 150th anniversary of Bapu because they invited me, Patitpavan Sanstha threatened to disrupt the program if I was present. The Goli Maro Gang in Action," Gandhi tweeted.

Gajanan Ekbote, chairman of Progressive Education Society which runs the Modern College in Pune, said that the college is not against Gandhi's ideologies. "I had spoken with Tushar Gandhi on Thursday late night and informed the details of threatening letters. We have planned to arrange Tushar Gandhi’s lecture in next 15 days in our college. We are not against Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi is part of our college syllabus and study," Ekbote clarified.

However, social activists condemned the act of college and its management for cowing down to the pressure of Hindutva organisation like Patitpavan. "The Congress-NCP ruled Maha Vikas Aghadi government is there but they failed to provide the security to Tushar Gandhi. This is a shameful act," said social activist Kumar Saptarshi.

Ekbote said that a student member of Patitpavan organisation showed a video of Tushar's controversial speeches and requested them not to allow such a controversial person to deliver a lecture. "If Tushar Gandhi’s lecture is cancelled, then they threatened a protest in the college. The examinations for other courses are going on. We do not want the law and order situation to get disturbed. Therefore, as a precautionary note, this decision was taken," Ekbote said.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh said that he will make inquiry of this incident and actions will be taken against the guilty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modern College Pune college Mahatma Gandhi Tushar Gandhi Patitpavan
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp