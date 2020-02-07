Four held for raping woman visiting tourist spot in Jharkhand

By PTI

RAMGARH: A 24-year-old woman has been allegedly raped by four men in a forest in Ramgarh district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at a forest near Kuju-Ghato Road on Thursday when the woman was returning home after visiting a tourist place, the police said.

All the four accused were arrested after the woman lodged a complaint with the Kuju police outpost.

According to her, all the accused overpowered her uncle, tied him up, forcibly took her to a nearby forest and raped her, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ramgarh district, Prabhat Kumar, said at a press conference here.

The victim has been sent for medical examination, he said.

The woman and her three sisters had gone to a tourist place in Patratu, along with their uncle and the incident happened when she was going back home, the SP said.

While the other sisters returned home by a car, the victim was returning home with her uncle and they were on a motorcycle, the police officer said.

The four accused followed them, overpowered the victim's uncle and took her to the nearby forest to commit the alleged crime, the SP said.