Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

A run for peace and humanity

Sufiya Khan, an ultra runner (a footrace longer than the traditional marathon length of 42.195 km) from Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, scripted a world record by covering a staggering 4,035 km in 87 days. She had set herself a goal of running from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, at an average of about 50 km per day. Her run took her to 22 cities where, she said, she received a lot of love, support and encouragement. Sufiya’s run, aimed at promoting humanity and peace, even got her a certificate from the Guiness Book of World Records. Speaking on her feat, she said, “My mission was to run for hope. I got a lot of love and support wherever I went.”

Jaipur now a World Heritage Site

It was a momentous Wednesday for the Pink City, as it was conferred the status of a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishwendra Singh and UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal received the World Heritage Site certificate from UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay at a gala event at the Albert Hall Museum on Wednesday evening. The event later morphed into a cultural extravaganza, with over 130 performances showcasing the richness of Rajasthan’s folk culture. Azoulay, who arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday, said, “Jaipur is an iconic city because of its heritage. UNESCO is very proud to have added the Pink City to its list of world heritage sites. This tag is our commitment to preserve and protect the city’s heritage.”

Rajasthan boy tops NEET

Local boy Shiv Sharma, from Lalsot in Dausa district of Rajasthan, topped this year’s All India NEET PG exam, the results for which were declared on January 31, last Thursday. Sharma secured 1013 marks out of a total of 1200. The merit list was put out on Friday. Shiva, who was selected for MBBS at Jaipur’s SMS Medical College in 2014, is currently doing his internship at the same facility after clearing his course with first class marks. State industries minister Parsadi Lal Meena lauded Sharma saying his feat has made him famous not just in Rajasthan but across the country. Sharma attributed his success to hard work and regular study.

Khali’s footwear wish fulfilled

WWE legend Dalipsingh Rana, popularly known as the ‘Great Khali’, who sends his opponents scurrying for cover in the ring, expressed his desire to own Jodhpur’s famous and traditional footwear, Mojri, on a recent visit to the city. On his wish, the biggest size of the traditional footwear was ordered for the wrestling giant. The order was placed at Pappu Mojri, a popular shop in the city. However, even the biggest pair couldn’t fit his size, leaving him disappointed. Eventually, his giant feet were measured and it was decided that the shop will send him a custom-made pair.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com