No plan to legalise same-sex marriage: Ravi Shankar Prasad in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: While gay-sex was decriminalized about two years ago, India is not considering legalizing same-sex marriage, the government told Parliament on Thursday.

Same-sex couples can’t register their marriage as per Indian law, the law ministry informed the Rajya Sabha, adding there is no proposal for legalizing same-sex marriages in the country.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad made the statement while responding to questions on ‘marriage equality for same-sex couples’ by TMC parliamentarian Derek O Brien.

The Trinamool MP asked, “Whether same-sex couples can register their marriage as per Indian law, if so, the details thereof, if not, the reasons thereof.”

In a written reply, Prasad said, “No, sir”. O Brien also asked whether the government is planning to take steps to encourage marriage inclusivity and equality for same-sex couples.

To this, the law minister said, “Presently, there is no proposal to legalise same sex marriage.”

In September 2018, the SC had struck down Section 377, which made gay sex illegal.

The Centre, at that time, did not oppose decriminalization of Section 377 and Prasad had said sexual preference can be a personal choice.

However, the minister had said, “Other issues like same-sex marriages are a separate matter.” In the verdict, a bench, led by then CJI of India Dipak Misra ruled that India’s LGBTQ community has the same sexual rights as everyone else.