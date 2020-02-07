Home Nation

Opposition parties in Bihar support ruling JD(U) over caste-based census demand

The opposition support to JD(U) may cause a little bit worry to BJP, at least in Bihar, ahead of the next assembly elections in 2020.

Published: 07th February 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Despite political differences in the state, opposition parties in Bihar including Congress, RJD and  HAM have come out in support of JD(U) over the latter's demand for a nationwide caste-based census. The opposition support to JD(U) may cause a little bit worry to BJP, at least in Bihar, ahead of the next assembly elections in 2020.

Some leaders of NDA see it as an "in-between" pressure on  a major ally  while some senior leaders, albeit off the record, see it an alternate poll plank in place of a long coming demand for the special status to Bihar.

"Whatever be the reason, the demand raised in the parliament for a caste-based census by JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh can be a tool to woo the voters of majority of extremely poor communities," said Dr RK Verma, who is conducting a research on "How long the caste-chemistry to continue in the core of Bihar politics".

The Congress came out in support to this demand of JD(U) on Wednesday. Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra told the media that an all-party meeting should be conveyed by the government over this issue to start the process. Mishra echoed the same political sentiment that the JD(U) has echoed in the Parliament recently over it.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had also vociferously demanded the process for the caste-based census in the house while speaking over  the CAA. He has reiterated the party's commitment on the caste-based census and requested the Centre to ponder over it seriously.

Leader of opposition from RJD Tejashawi Yadav has also demanded it and said that the caste-based census was the need of hour. "The RJD is the first which has been making a demand for cast based census for long time as Lalu Prasad Yadav had made it one of his party's poll promises," RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said.

Danish Rizwan, a senior leader-cum-spokesperson of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) also welcomed the JD-U demanding for it and said, "The caste-based census is needed to decide fresh ratio of reservation to those who are still under development and below the poverty line. The HAM party also dwmands for it and think it imperative to know the status of people of various castes and their statues."

When asked about the BJP's stance on it, party spokesperson and research scholar Dr Nikhil Anand said, "While some political parties are demanding it, the BJP is not strictly averse to the idea. But there should be a consensus among all political parties nationwide before we make a decision on it."

He said that Bihar government, of which the BJP is also a part, has already passed a resolution from the state assembly to request the Union government for conducting of caste-based census in 2021.

LJP leader Awadhesh Kumar Singh also said that if the caste-based is done, it will certainly help in understanding the exact demography of each caste and their both social and economic status. The caste-based census was first carried out last time in 1930 and caste related figures and data were collected in 2010 during the census exercises but the report on it is still pending.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Caste based census JDU Bihar Opposition Bihar caste census BJP RJD HAM Congress LJP
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp