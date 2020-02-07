Home Nation

Rahul's 'beat Modi with sticks' remarks: Lok Sabha adjourned amid ruckus between BJP, Opposition

On Wednesday, Rahul, during his public rally in Delhi attacked PM Modi over the issue of providing employment to the youth and said that the country cannot progress without employment.

Published: 07th February 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Treasury and opposition members nearly came to blows in Lok Sabha on Friday when Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan condemned in "no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During Question Hour, when Gandhi asked a question related to the establishment of medical colleges, Vardhan said before giving the answer, he would like to make a statement on the Congress leader's recent comment on the prime minister.

Vardhan said he "condemns in no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks of Gandhi.

Speaker Om Birla asked the minister to stick to his answer.

As Vardhan continued reading out the written statement, Congress MPs came to the Well strongly protesting against the minister's stand.

One of the Congress members from Tamil Nadu, Manicka Tagore, came to the treasury benches and attempted to aggressively reach Vardhan, who was sitting in the second row.

Immediately, BJP member from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh held Tagore by his arm to prevent him from reaching the union minister.

Congress MP from Kerala Hibi Eden tried to intervene.

ALSO READ | PM Modi's address in Parliament somewhere between 'stand-up comedy' and 'rank communalism': Congress

Several MPs from both sides and union ministers, including Smriti Irani prevented them from coming to blows.

The speaker immediately adjourned the House till 2 pm.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, during his public rally in Delhi attacked PM Modi over the issue of providing employment to the youth and said that the country cannot progress without employment.

"These speeches that Narendra Modi is giving right now, six months later, he won’t be able to step out of his house. The youth of India will hit him so hard that it will make him realise that without giving the youth employment, this country cannot progress (Ye jo Narendra Modi bhashan de raha hai, 6 mahine baad ye ghar se bahar nahi nikal payega. Hindustan ke yuva isko aisa danda marenge, isko samjha denge ki Hindustan ke yuva ko rozgar diye bina ye desh aage nahi badh sakta)," Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

PM Modi, on Thursday, replied to Rahul comment and said that he has now become 'gaali proof'.

During his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi said that, "I have become 'gaali-proof' now."

Without mentioning Rahul, Modi said, "yesterday a leader said that in next six months, people will hit me rods. I just want to say that I'm thankful that you have given me six months. Now, I will increase the number of Surya Namaskars to make my body fit for the blows.”

He also said that, “the kind of abuses I face every day, I have become 'gaali-proof now.'

When Rahul Gandhi got up from his seat and questioned Modi on the issue of unemployment, Modi said he was waiting for the Congress leader's reaction but it took him 30-40 minutes.

"I have been speaking for 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach. Many tube lights are like this," Modi said prompting ruling NDA members to burst into a laugh.

ALSO READ | Arson against legislature's decisions lead to anarchy: PM Modi slams Congress, Left in Lok Sabha

Modi, who was in a witty mood, took several digs at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for frequently rising from his seat and interrupting him, saying that he is publicising 'Fit India' campaign of his government in Parliament.

Responding to Chowdhury on the issue unemployment, Modi said he will resolve unemployment in the country but not his and of his party's.

As soon as Prime Minister Modi entered the Lok Sabha premises he was welcomed by the BJP members by raising slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' to which Congress responded by 'Mahatama Gandhi Zindabad' and 'Mahatama Gandhi Amar Rahe'.

Responding to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's criticism of the government, Modi suggested that Tharoor should have some soft corner for Kashmir, after all he was "son-in-law" of the region, referring to his late wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Rahul also criticised Modi on Thursday after the Prime Minister replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha.

He said both the prime minister and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have given long speeches in Parliament but have failed to reply on providing employment to youth.

"All youngsters of this country want that after studies -- school, college university -- they get employment. We asked the prime minister repeatedly that you have given a one and a half-hour speech and if for two minutes you can tell the youth about employment and what your government has done about it," he said.

"Youngsters saw, that the PM could not give a reply," the former Congress president said while speaking to reporters outside Parliament.

The government earlier used to talk about the economy, Make in India, USD 5 trillion, but the prime minister now does not talk about the biggest issue facing the country and is distracting the people by talking about other things, ranging from the Congress and Nehru to Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"His (Modi's) style is of distracting the country," he said.

"Talk about the main issue prime minister ji. Tell the youth what you are doing about jobs. His style is to distract the country. He had said two crore jobs will be given to youngsters, but five and a half years have passed. Last year 1 crore youth lost jobs, he is unable to say a word," Gandhi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan Rahul Gandhi congress BJP PM Modi
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp