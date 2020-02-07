Home Nation

Roadmap cleared for making Kamov 226T Light Utility Helicopter in India

The first chopper will arrive from Russia 24 months from the approval of the contract and the ones to be produced indigenously by the HAL, will be delivered 36 months from contract approval.

Published: 07th February 2020 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: India and Russia and Thursday signed a document laying the roadmap for the ‘Transfer of Technology’ with regard to the manufacture of Kamov 226T Light Utility Helicopter in India.

Speaking on the deal, which was clinched on the sidelines of the ongoing DEFEXPO 2020 in Lucknow, NM Shrinat, CEO, Indo-Russian Helicopters Ltd (IRHL), the joint venture concern, said, “We have signed documents, which lay out the roadmap for transfer of technology with regard to joint manufacture of the helicopters.”

He said the first chopper will arrive from Russia 24 months from the approval of the contract and the ones to be produced indigenously by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), will be delivered 36 months from contract approval.

The document, signed by Russia Helicopters Holding Company (part of Rostec State Corporation) and IRHL, aims at localized production of the light-combat choppers.

In a media release, Russian Helicopters Holding Company, said, “The document defines the main stages and terms for organising the production of the Ka-226T helicopter and its units in India with respect to the date when the corresponding contract will be signed.”

The roadmap details timelines for setting up production facilities in India, forging contracts with suppliers, transferring design documentation, technological equipment and machine kits and training Indian personnel, as well as other key stages of the project to localise production of the 226T choppers.

Conclave lauds defence initiatives in Africa

The first-ever India Africa Defence Ministers’ Conclave was held on the sidelines of the DefExpo, which is ongoing in Lucknow, on Thursday.

The conclave appreciated India’s contribution to defence and security in Africa by setting up defence academies and colleges in countries such as Nigeria, Ethiopia and Tanzania, among others. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamov 226T Light Utility Helicopter DEFEXPO 2020 Indo-Russian Helicopters Ltd
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp