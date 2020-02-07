Tripura-Bangladesh rail line possible by 2021, land acquisition completed: Officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The railway line between Agartala and Akhaura in Bangladesh will be completed by September 2021 and the land acquisition for the same has been completed, officials said on Thursday.

The 15.6 km-long railway link connects Gangasagar in Bangladesh to Nischintapur in India (10.6 km) and from Nischintapur to Agartala railway station (5.46 km).

The cost of laying the 5.46-km track is being borne by the DoNER ministry on the Indian side while the 10.6-km long track on the other side of the border is being laid by the ministry of external affairs.

The project is being executed by IRCON and the approximate cost of the project is Rs 580 crore.

A district magistrate-level meeting of three districts of Bangladesh and Tripura have reviewed the progress of the railway line on Wednesday. A 3.1 km long viaduct would be constructed to save the land and curtail expenses, IRCON officials said adding around 600 skilled workers under the supervision of 30 engineers are working round the clock to complete works.

Officials said Nischintapur will have a transhipment yard, and the passengers and goods coming from Bangladesh will be off boarded there.