Home Nation

Buyers of new vehicles in Bengal won't have to pay extra for registration plates

The state Transport Department said that dealers have been instructed to deliver new vehicles to customers only after affixing the high-security registration plates (HSRP).

Published: 08th February 2020 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

Cars, Automobile industry

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: Purchasers of new vehicles in West Bengal would henceforth not be required to pay extra for affixing high-security registration plates, the state government said on Friday.

The state Transport Department said that dealers have been instructed to deliver new vehicles to customers only after affixing the high-security registration plates (HSRP).

The department has instructed all dealers to affix HSRPs without additional charges, it said.

The transport department had ordered the implementation of the new mode of affixation of HSRP from February 1, but it was challenged before the Calcutta High Court.

The high court has upheld the order of the transport department, it said in a statement.

Under the new system, dealers will have to apply online for registration of new vehicles on behalf of the purchaser, it said, adding that on approval, the registration number of the vehicle will be generated, which the concerned dealer can access online.

The new protocol will ensure that the vehicle buyers would not have to wait longer for getting the HSRPs affixed on their vehicles following generation of registration numbers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HSRP West Bengal Bengal new vehicle purchase
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp