Coronavirus scare: Uttarakhand government monitoring 272 people twice a day

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has identified 272 people suspected of having the coronavirus who are being monitored twice a day by the state health department.

Amita Upreti, director general of the health department, Uttarakhand said, "We are taking every precaution to detect any infection. However, till date not a single case has appeared. Those who returned from China have now been cleared after requisite tests."

State health department employees check on these people every morning and evening, visiting their houses or making phone calls to ascertain if flu, cough or any other symptom point towards the lethal infection.

Dehradun has the highest number of people being monitored with 123 followed by Udham Singh Nagar (57), Tehri (27), Haridwar (26), Nainital (14), Pauri (11), Almora (3), Bageshwar (2), Uttarkashi (2), Chamoli (2) and Pithoragarh (1).

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, is also maintaining a separate ward for those suspected of having the virus.

Earlier, last week, the Uttarakhand health department after sounding an alert over the coronavirus cancelled all leaves of staff.

The state health department has also been instructed to take into account the travel history of people with symptoms of the virus.

No positive case has been found in Uttarakhand but the number of deaths in China has thrown people into a tizzy.