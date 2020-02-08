Four held for gangrape of 12-year-old girl in Kolkata

By PTI

KOLKATA: A 12-year-old girl who was missing since Thursday evening returned home on Friday and alleged that she was raped by four persons who were later arrested, police said here.

The girl also accused the four of forcing her to drink alcohol. One of the accused is her friend. After the girl's father lodged a complaint, police arrested two persons from Parnasree area and two others from Ekbalpore on Friday afternoon.

All of them were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The girl claimed that she had gone to meet her friend in Ekbalpore yesterday evening. He took her to a house where the other three were present. There they forced her to drink alcohol after which they took turns in raping her," a senior police officer said.

The matter is being probed, he said.