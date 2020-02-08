Gehlot government to create separate identity card for transgender community in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A major initiative by the Gehlot Government to connect the transgender community with the mainstream society has been undertaken. Now, separate identity cards will be issued for transgenders in the state, so that the people of the community can get the benefit of government jobs as well as all government schemes.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal said, "Rules will be made in collaboration with the State Personnel Department, so that the participation of this community in government jobs can also be ensured. The only transgender in the state got a government job in police under woman's quota." He further stated that there should be a separate identity card for this community so that government schemes along with government recruitment can also benefit them.

Human Rights groups have been asking for transgenders to be included in the mainstream society for the longest time. Clearing Further doubts about the plan, Meghwal also informed that orders have been issued in writing to all the district collectors of the state to create a separate identity card for this community. A committee constituted under the chairmanship of the District Collector will conduct a census of every transgender community in the state.

The number of transgenders in the state is more than one lakh, but based on the census, there are only 16 thousand 517 transgenders in the state. After the formation of the government under the chairmanship of Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal, the Rajasthan Transgender Board had a meeting in the Secretariat recently.



The meeting churned out the problems of the transgender community. State President Pushpa Mai of Kinnar Akhada said, " the talks in the meeting with the state minister were positive. Minister Meghwal has taken a serious consideration towards our problems. We hope that the state government will work to connect the transgender community with the mainstream of the society. "

